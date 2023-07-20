Atalanta prepared to reject Manchester United’s €70 million bid for Rasmus Hojlund



All the heavy-hitters will finally get a chance to play as Manchester United gear up for their pre-season tour of the United States.

New signing Mason Mount already has a couple of matches under his belt and Andre Onana is expected to fly out and join his new teammates in America.

But manager Erik ten Hag is still worried about the lack of firepower up front. Talking after the Olympique Lyon game which the Red Devils won 1-0, the Dutchman once again highlighted the issue of finishing.

He said that the club are still struggling to finish chances much like last season. The only way to fix this issue is by signing an elite striker this summer.

United need an elite striker

After being priced out of a move for Tottenham’s record goalscorer Harry Kane, the Red Devils have concentrated all their efforts into landing Atalanta wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund.

However, that chase has not worked out so far with the Serie A side keen to take advantage of United’s desperation and lack of solid strikers currently on the market and they have slapped a ridiculous price tag on the Dane.

As per Tutto Mercato Web, the Bergamo-based outfit want €90 million for the 20-year-old despite him having only one year of Serie A experience under his belt.

The report also suggested that United are prepared €70 million for the striker but Atalanta are prepared to reject it in a bid to earn even more for a player they paid €17.20m last summer.

“Atalanta want 90 million for Hojlund. It is confirmed that a check for 70 million from Manchester United will arrive in the next few hours – after settling the Onana issue.

“Atalanta want 90 million for Hojlund. Of course, United will negotiate, but the next offer will likely be rejected.”

The 20-time English champions had initially bid €35 million, double of what Atalanta had paid Sturm Graz for Hojlund but they believe the striker’s value is going to exponentially increase in the years to come.

Atalanta proving to be stubborn in their valuation

The Denmark international’s current deal lasts until 2027 so Atalanta have no need to sell for anything less than a huge offer.

The Serie A side are known for being notoriously difficult to deal with as was seen with a deal for Amad Diallo a few years ago.

United had proposed multiple players plus a cash deal which includes the likes of Mason Greenwood and Diallo but all were turned down in favour of a cash only deal.

Hojlund has the characteristics to succeed in the Premier League and Ten Hag is said to be a huge fan but at his current level, it makes no sense for United to bid that high.