Atletico Madrid likely to miss out on Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly intensifying talks to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

According to Fichajes.com, Atletico Madrid are likely to miss out on the Moroccan midfielder to United.

Amrabat is said to have been the leading solution to Atletico’s midfield issues.

It now seems that United are in pole position to land the player.

The Red Devils, however, are primarily focused on signing a striker.

Erik ten Hag is a fan of Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, with United looking to make a second bid in the region of €60 million.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the club will only turn their attention towards a midfielder once this deal is completed.

Amrabat is not in Florence today, his agent is not in Florence today, Man Utd will go for striker next then Amrabat an option for midfield. 👍 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023

Due to Financial Fair Play restrictions, United must sell efficiently to buy.

Amrabat, at €30 million, would be an excellent addition to the squad.

He boasts of various skills, mainly defensively, that would make him the ideal replacement for Casemiro.

His tenacity and commitment can set the tone for the team and help United win back possession and control the midfield battles.

Ten Hag will be eager to strengthen his midfield depth, relieving the burden on Casemiro.

