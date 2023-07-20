Benfica receives €70m bid for Manchester United target Goncalo Ramos – report

Benfica has reportedly received another bid for Manchester United target Goncalo Ramos, indicating that the race to sign the 22 year old striker is heating up.

Portuguese newspaper Record reported today that Benfica have received an offer of €65 million plus €5 million in goal bonuses for the player.

The bid, which came from an unidentified club, was rejected by Benfica, who are looking to receive at least €80 million for the Portuguese international, Record added.

According to fellow Portuguese daily O Jogo, however, the bid is believed to have come from Paris Saint-Germain.

The newspaper reported that the Ligue 1 champions are currently in the process of preparing an improved offer of €75 million.

This is not the first time that PSG has been linked with the player, with The Peoples Person previously reporting that new PSG boss Luis Enrique has been pushing for the breakout star’s transfer, willing to spend as much as €80 million to bring him to Paris.

Still, Ramos continues to be linked to Man United, with the Red Devils reportedly making a player-plus-cash offer for the 22 year old that was also rejected by Benfica.

Newcastle United are also allegedly in the mix, with Magpies manager Eddie Howe reportedly expressing an interest in Ramos.

Although United could beat out the competition by triggering the striker’s €120 million release clause, this amount would almost certainly be too steep given the Red Devils’ tight transfer budget.

There is still hope that United could secure a deal for Ramos, however, considering that Benfica have already lowered their asking price from €100 million.

United’s pursuit of Ramos also depends on whether or not they are able to secure a deal for Rasmus Hojlund.

Yesterday, it was reported that the club is preparing to make an official offer for the Atalanta striker.

Whether it’s Ramos, Hojlund, or a cheaper alternative such as Mehdi Taremi, signing a new striker is a priority for United this summer, particularly due to the squad’s severe lack of firepower up front.