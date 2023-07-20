Bjorn Hardley leaves Manchester United to join FC Utrecht on a permanent basis



Manchester United defender Bjorn Hardley has officially left the club to join FC Utrecht permanently.

In a statement released by United, Hardley’s departure to the Dutch giants is confirmed after a stint in the academy.

The announcement says “The 20-year-old joins the Eredivisie club having spent four years as part of United’s youth set-up.

“Hardley also returns to the country of his birth and will initially play for FC Jong Utrecht, FC Utrecht’s youth side.”

The Red Devils rounded off their statement by wishing the 20-year-old all the best for the future as he embarks on a new adventure away from Old Trafford.

He made the jump to United in 2019 after beginning his career with NAC Breda.

Last term, Hardley made appearances in the EFL Trophy and Premier League 2, managing just one goal in 27 games.

In total, he has played 85 times for the 20-time English champions, registering three goals.

The player represents the second United star to seal a permanent switch to FC Utrecht after the sale of Zidane Iqbal in a £850,000 deal.

Utrecht Technical Manager Tim Gilissen said about Hardley’s transfer, “Björn is a left-footed central defender with a lot of duel power.”

“He is a real winner, someone who does everything to get the best out of himself and his teammates.”

“He now consciously chooses this step in his career, to make playing minutes in the Kitchen Champion Division.”

Gilissen further stated, “In this competition, he wants to develop himself and we will do everything we can to help him with that. We are happy to be able to connect him to the club.”

