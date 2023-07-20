Bruno Fernandes to be the next Manchester United captain



The decision on the next Manchester United captain is close to being confirmed after Harry Maguire was stripped of the role by Erik ten Hag.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Bruno Fernandes has been decided as the next Man United captain in a decision that should be made official soon.

Bruno Fernandes will be new Man Utd captain, as revealed two days ago. ©️ https://t.co/MTypYC0BaE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2023

Fernandes was pretty much the captain last season too in all but official capacity.

Maguire played just 759 minutes in the Premier League last season and in his absence, the Portuguese donned the armband.

It was clear that Ten Hag was looking to bring in the captaincy change but didn’t want to rock the boat in his first season.

The People’s Person covered other contenders to become the next Man United captain but Fernandes was always going to be the overwhelming choice.

He has been a constant in the turmoil at the club since his arrival.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departed, Ralf Rangnick came in for an ill-fated spell, Ten Hag had growing pains early on, and the whole Ronaldo debacle unsettled the club as well.

During all this, Fernandes’ name on the teamsheet and his covering every blade of grass every game became a beacon of light for supporters.

He is vocal on the pitch and has shown the capacity to rally his teammates successfully. Furthermore, with David de Gea’s departure, he is one of the more senior members of the team in terms of time spent at the club.

Therefore, he would have been the logical choice over some of the more accomplished members of the team in terms of trophies, like Casemiro and Raphael Varane.

At just 28, he is in the peak years of his career and armed with a new contract, the fans can look forward to a new era at the club under their “Magnifico”.

