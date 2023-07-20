Sporting director David Brailsford reaffirms INEOS’s committment to buying Man United



Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s right-hand man at INEOS, Sir Dave Brailsford has reaffirmed their commitment to seeing through a majority takeover of Manchester United.

Sir Jim is still in competition against Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for the purchase of United.

The Peoples Person covered a recent report which expressed that there are new fears the Glazers are seriously thinking about not selling up and retaining control of the Red Devils.

Almost nine months after the process was rolled out, the American family are no closer to naming a preferred buyer.

Both principal suitors are yet to hear back from Raine Group, the merchant bank presiding over the takeover since their respective last bids were submitted.

Sir Jim and Sheikh Jassim have different stances on this protracted saga. While the latter is said to be sick of “being taken for a mug” by the Glazers, the former is more patient.

The British businessman is braced for the takeover to enter into next season.

This is confirmed by Sir Dave Brailsford, who spoke to ITV Sport via Football365 where he labelled the situation an “ongoing process.”

“We’d very much like to do it [take over the reins at Old Trafford]. To be custodians of one of one of the biggest sporting teams, brands, in the world and try to really support the team and go back to the success they deserve.

“And also the fanbase. I’ve worked in Manchester for a long time, we saw the team become a global phenomenon, Team Sky have done the same.

“I know Manchester really well so you get a sense of what the club is all about and what the fans want.”

He added, “If we’re part of the process, we hope to do that.”

