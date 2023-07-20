David de Gea rejected contract offer from Inter Milan to succeed Andre Onana



Former Manchester United star David de Gea turned down an approach from Inter Milan to become Andre Onana’s successor.

After weeks of speculation, United finally announced the signing of Onana on a five-year deal running until 2028.

There is an option to extend by a further year.

Onana is effectively De Gea’s replacement after the Spaniard confirmed his departure from Old Trafford earlier this month.

Following 12 years of dedicated service to the Red Devils, De Gea released a statement confirming his time with the English club had come to an end.

A series of high-profile errors and mistake-laden performances eventually convinced Erik ten Hag to offload De Gea and pursue Onana in his place.

The former United No 1 is still without a new team as things stand.

Previously, The Peoples Person covered a report which explained that Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain were keen to add him to the ranks at the Parc des Princes.

However, there have been no fresh developments on this front since the information first came out.

Sevilla are also thought to be keen on his services.

According to Duncan Castles, Inter Milan explored a move for De Gea but the 32-year-old shut them down before things could advance.

“David de Gea is looking to secure an after-tax salary of €10million (£8.7m) after being released by Manchester United.”

“The Spain international has rejected an offer from Internazionale which would have seen him take over the berth vacated by his successor as Old Trafford number one, Andre Onana.”

“The Daily Record understands that De Gea called a halt on initial discussions with Inter after the Milan club proposed an annual wage of €5m (£4.3m) net.”

Simone Inzaghi’s side quickly shifted attention to Shakhtar Donetsk’s Anatoliy Trubin and Yann Sommer from Bayern Munich.

