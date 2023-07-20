Gian Piero Gasperini says he hopes Atalanta value Rasmus Hojlund at up to €100m



Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has said that he hopes his club value reported Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund at significantly more than their current valuation.

Hojlund is Erik ten Hag’s number one transfer target to reinforce the striker position.

Finishing was one of United’s major weaknesses last season – something which at times dearly cost the team in crucial games.

As the Red Devils played out a 1-0 win against Lyon in Edinburgh on Wednesday, this was once again a recurring theme considering the number of clear-cut opportunities the players squandered.

Ten Hag himself was quick to point this out during his post-match comments, and it’s hardly a surprise he’s aggressively searching for a reliable goalscorer.

A report covered by The Peoples Person claimed that the Red Devils were preparing to table a bid in the region of €70 million for Hojlund.

However, Atalanta are still holding firm on their crazy valuation of the player and are preapred to reject United’s bid.

The reliable Fabrizio Romano confirmed that a bid from Old Trafford is in the works and is set to go in soon.

Understand Man United will send the opening official proposal to Atalanta for Ramsus Højlund soon. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Man United want to avoid any hijack from Paris Saint-Germain — as PSG keep speaking to player’s camp 🇫🇷 Højlund agreed terms with United, as revealed days ago. pic.twitter.com/TQktAEaEer — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2023

An agreement over personal terms between United and Hojlund has already been reached.

Gasperini spoke to the media and gave his thoughts on the Dane’s future. His ideas seemed to echo his club’s thoughts of making life difficult for United regarding the transfer.

“I don’t know whether he’ll stay or leave — but I hope the club will value Højlund around €80, 90 or 100m fee.”

“Rasmus is one of the best — if not the best — emerging talent in Europe as a striker.”

Atalanta manager Gasperini on Man Utd and Højlund: “I don’t know whether he’ll stay or leave — but I hope the club will value Højlund around €80, 90 or 100m fee”. 🇩🇰 “Rasmus is one of the best — if not the best — emerging talent in Europe as a striker”, he told Sky. pic.twitter.com/6dEVFePGgp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2023

Needless to say, United are unlikely to go anywhere near a deal where the sum rises to such heights during a summer in which Ten Hag is limited in just how much he can spend on recruits.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani has been suggested as a possible alternative to Hojlund if the 20-year-old cannot be attained.

