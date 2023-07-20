Manchester United enter commercial partnership with Estée Lauder



Manchester United have announced a partnership with skincare company Estee Lauder.

Speaking in a joint statement, Victoria Thompson, Manchester United CEO of Alliances and Partnerships said, “Estée Lauder is a globally renowned and trusted brand, and we are excited to be partnering with them in China and the Asia Pacific.”

On its part, Estée Lauder is looking to leverage United’s global brand to grow its exposure and market share in China and the Asia Pacific, where the club has a huge following.

Commenting on behalf of the company, Justin Boxford, Global Brand President, said, “We are excited to collaborate with the world’s most popular football team on this first-of-its-kind partnership, and to expand Estée Lauder’s reach to new audiences of male consumers in an unexpected and ground-breaking way.”

The campaign will get rolling in the summer of 2023 and will feature United stars like Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Alejandro Garnacho, and Raphael Varane.

The financial details are currently undisclosed, but considering the magnitude of both parties, the expected payout should be significant.

Estée Lauder has seen its share of the global skincare market undergo consistent growth over the past 10 years, with its current market share standing at 10.5%. (Stats taken from Statista).

This new partnership is proof that despite on-the-pitch woes, United continue to be a commercial success.

The joint statement further says, “Estée Lauder and Manchester United are both globally recognized as best-in-class brands with incredible heritage with generations of loyal fans around the world, and a shared commitment to delivering peak performance – whether in our products or on the playing field.”

Estée Lauder – which is owned by the parent company, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc, was founded by Estée Lauder, who is renowned for being one of the modern world’s first recognized female entrepreneurs.

Man United have partnered with numerous brands across their decades of history and success, but this will be the club’s first-ever partnership with a skincare brand.

As the joint statement informs, the partnership will initially focus on Advanced Night Repair Serum, which is described as being an industry disruptor, and one of the best-selling products in the brand’s history.

