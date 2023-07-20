Manchester United exclude Matej Kovar from pre-season squad



Manchester United have omitted goalkeeper, Matej Kovar from their pre-season quad, as it emerges that he will likely be going on loan next season.

The 23-year-old was initially included in the Man United squad for their pre-season tour, where he has played in both games so far.

He featured in the second half against Leeds and particularly impressed in his 90-minute outing against Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday.

However, as the Manchester Evening News reports, it appears he will not be continuing with the tour as Erik ten Hag and his assistants may have decided that a loan will be the best move for the player at this point.

It is not yet known where his next destination will be, with sources indicating that ‘loads of clubs’ are interested in his signature.

Kovar was first introduced to the first team under Jose Mourinho but has yet to break through.

So far, he’s spent a considerable amount of time on loan with different clubs, such as Swindon Town, Burton Albion, and most recently, Sparta Prague.

Last season, he had a great time in Prague, where his excellent displays helped Sparta win the Czech league.

He also earned himself the accolade of Czech goalkeeper of the year in the process.

With United having been on the lookout for goalkeeping reinforcements this summer, there was a good case for Kovar to stay at Old Trafford.

The Czechian is excellent with the ball at his feet, a key trait Erik ten Hag demands in his goalkeepers, and he could have been kept as a backup to Andre Onana, who has just been confirmed to be United’s latest signing.

Wherever Kovar heads next, if he keeps up his good form, he will no doubt be back staking his claim to the United number 1 jersey sooner or later.

