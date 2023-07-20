Manchester United are keeping tabs on Federico Chiesa



Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants are willing to accept offers in the region of €50 million.

United, along with Liverpool and Newcastle, are at the table.

Juventus need to raise funds to facilitate a move for Romelu Lukaku.

While a winger is not Erik ten Hag’s priority this summer, he can look at Chiesa as a different profile of attacker, capable of adding dynamism to his attack.

Chiesa is a versatile player who can perform effectively in multiple attacking positions.

He is comfortable playing as a winger on either flank, as a forward, or even in a more central role behind the striker.

This versatility allows him to adapt to various tactical setups and contribute in different areas of the pitch.

Alongside his playmaking abilities, Chiesa has a natural goal-scoring instinct.

He can score goals with both feet and is proficient in finishing with his head, making him a genuine goal-scoring threat.

For now, Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund remains United’s priority for the striker role.

They are looking to lodge a new bid in the region of €60m.

