Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has privately told Harry Maguire to stay



After two wins on the trot, tougher tests await as Manchester United get ready for their pre-season tour of the United States which will kick-off with a game against fierce rivals Arsenal.

This game is likely to see manager Erik ten Hag pick all the internationals who have been training at Carrington for the past week and have not got the chance to play so far.

Harry Maguire will be one player who is most eager to impress the United boss. There has been constant speculation linking him with an exit.

Maguire’s future uncertain

He was recently stripped of the club captaincy with the Dutchman choosing Bruno Fernandes as the new skipper as he wanted someone who was more prominent in the first XI.

Maguire was effectively fifth-choice, falling behind even left-back Luke Shaw in the pecking order while also losing his place as the left centre-back to Lisandro Martinez.

The England international knows his national team spot is at risk but he is willing to fight for his place and as per TalkSPORT, Ten Hag has also told the centre-back that he still counts on him as a player.

“I understand that he [Maguire] remains relaxed about the situation. I think he’s told everybody that he’s going to knuckle down and work for the team. He’s got time left on his contract

“I understand that Erik ten Hag has told him privately that he doesn’t want him to leave, he just wants to pick his own captain.”

ETH open to Maguire staying

His wage rise over the seasons and United’s asking price will make it difficult for suitors to sign the Englishman who is being chased by the likes of West Ham, Newcastle and even Chelsea.

There have even been reports that the player might be open to leaving if United pay the remainder of his wages since he knows he will need to take a wage cut at his new club.

Maguire is said to be pretty relaxed about the situation so far and has been a model professional over the course of the last season despite the on-field difficulties.

While Ten Hag might not be averse to the former Leciester City star staying on, an upgrade would be ideal while budget requirements might actually force the club to move on the defender.