Official: Manchester United confirm the signing of Andre Onana



Manchester United have now officially announced the signing of former Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

In a statement released by the Red Devils, the club reveal that the shot-stopper has put pen to paper on a five-year deal running until 2028.

There is also the option to extend by an additional 12 months.

Onana said on the confirmation of his sensational switch from Inter, “To join Manchester United is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way.”

“Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience. This is the start of a new journey for me, with new teammates, and new ambitions to fight for.”

“Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years.”

“I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can’t wait to play my part in the success I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club.”

United football director John Murtough explained that Onana was their top choice and transfer target to replace David de Gea between the sticks.

As per Murtough, Onana has the right attributes and personality to mark his mark at a club of United’s stature.

He also remarked that the ex-Inter star is undoubtedly already one of the best at his craft.

The club sent out a teaser video 10 minutes or so before the announcement: