Permanent exit could be on the cards for Charlie Savage as multiple EFL clubs join the race



Manchester United starlets have stolen the show in both pre-season friendlies so far, with their displays surpassing that of the more experienced professionals.

While United won their second game on the trot against Olympique Lyon on Wednesday, there was no space in the squad for goalscorer Noam Emeran and second-half captain Charlie Savage.

The Peoples Person has already reported about the loan interest Emeran has been generating, and now it seems Savage could also be on his way out.

Savage out?

Football Insider have claimed that Championship sides Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday and League One side Wigan Athletic are all looking at bringing in the 20-year-old.

Rather surprisingly, the report mentions that the deal could either be a loan move or even a permanent one if a the right offer should arrive.

“Man United midfielder Charlie Savage is a target for a number of clubs at home and abroad, including Swansea, Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan, sources have told Football Insider.

“The EFL trio have registered their interest in Savage in the last 48 hours and are exploring loan and potentially permanent deals for the 20-year-old.”

The Sun have also chimed in on the subject and their take is that Championship side Reading are in talks with the Red Devils over a permanent move for the Wales U21 international.

Other EFL sides named in the report include Championship duo Cardiff and Rotherham and Reading’s League One rivals Portsmouth.

Savage, who had made his first-team debut under interim manager Ralf Rangnick in the Champions League, had impressed Erik ten Hag during last season’s pre-season tour where he saw a lot of game time.

Unfortunately, due to Casemiro’s arrival, the young defensive midfielder failed to make a matchday squad and eventually headed out on loan to then-League One outfit Forest Green in January.

He played 15 games for Duncan Ferguson’s side, managing to score once but was powerless to save the team from suffering relegation down to League Two.

Savage’s chances of breaking through appear slim

Son of former Wales and Blackburn midfielder Robbie, Savage’s United contract is valid until June 2025.

He was also excluded from the pre-season tour squad to America , which further highlighted that he is not in the manager’s immediate plans.

While a loan move would have sufficed, it is clear to see that Kobbie Mainoo is ahead of the youngster in the race to be Casemiro’s understudy.

With Mason Mount’s arrival and the potential signing of Sofyan Amrabat, Savage’s chances of breaking into the first-team appear slim and a permanent move could be the best solution for the youngster to develop.

