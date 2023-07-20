Prominent absentees from Manchester United’s tour squad could indicate a move is in the pipeline



Manchester United have announced their pre-season tour squad that will be travelling to Americaand all the heavy-hitters are present with the exception of Fred.

The Brazilian, who played the second-half against Olympique Lyon on Wednesday, is reportedly staying back because of personal reasons.

A few promising academy stars have also made the cut. While it was expected that Hannibal Mejbri and Kobbie Mainoo would make the cut, Dan Gore was also selected after a brilliant display against the Ligue 1 side.

Notable absentees

There were also call ups for Omari Forson on the wings and Radek Vitek in goal. Surprisingly, quite a few fancied academy starlets failed to make the cut.

The biggest shock was the exclusion of Matej Kovar from the goalkeeping contingent. The 23-year-old played the full 90 minutes against Lyon and the second-half against Leeds United.

Both the goalscorers from the Leeds game — Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill missed out as did Isak Hansen-Aarøen, Charlie Savage and Charlie McNeill to name a few.

Short-term signing Jonny Evans also was not part of the squad but he was supposed to be part of the academy team that will take on Wrexham in San Diego.

This might mean that a separate squad gets announced for that particular tie at a later date. All the youngsters who missed out could be part of that particular team.

While it is not a major cause for concern for most youngsters who will still get to play infront of a large crowd against a competitive Wrexham side, this snub could have major ramifications for some.

Permanent and temporary moves in the pipeline

Kovar, who spent last season out on loan, would have expected to be part of the main squad after his passing display from the back which indicated he could be ready for a reserve goalkeeper role.

Now this could mean either a loan back to Sparta Prague or a permanent exit with the Czech champions said to be impatiently waiting for United’s answer.

McNeill has also been linked with a loan exit to League One while Charlie Savage could also be on his way, either temporarily or on loan depending on the offers that come in.

Noam Emeran is reportedly receiving plenty of loan interest from European clubs and this could indicate his future could lie away from Old Trafford for now.