

Rio Ferdinand has transitioned from player to a media personality expertly with his views on Manchester United and but sometimes disagree with him.

That will probably not be the case this time as he has revealed his dream signing for United this summer transfer window.

In an interview with TNT Sports, the United legend marked Harry Kane as the ideal signing for the club. He said there will be no “bedding in period” as Kane “knows the Premier League inside out”.

He spoke about United’s urgent need for a striker by bringing to notice Wout Weghorst’s terrible scoring record last season when he failed to score a single goal in the Premier League.

Most United fans will agree with Ferdinand’s assessment and so will the club.

United reportedly made Kane their No 1 target for the striker position this summer and Erik ten Hag is a big fan.

However, the financials required to engineer this deal just aren’t present at the moment. United have been squeezed out of the race for him as he is now open to moving abroad.

The club will need to raise a lot of money to make a realistic bid for him and even that’s not a guarantee as Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy reportedly just doesn’t want to sell to a Premier League rival.

Even if United were to enter the race they will battle behemoths Bayern Munich for his signature who have publicly confirmed their interest in the Englishman.

Financial issues are also preventing United from going for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who Ferdinand considers another “great option”.

Consequently, the club has now opted to chase Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund. Although young and unproven, the outlay on him will be significantly less than the sums touted for Kane and Osimhen.

One thing is clear, though. United will end the window with a new striker signed. That striker being Harry Kane is increasingly unlikely, much to the chagrin of United fans and Ferdinand.

