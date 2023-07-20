The Women’s World Cup players linked to a move to Manchester United

A number of players set to appear at the Women’s FIFA World Cup, which starts today, will be followed closely by Manchester United fans as rumours continue to swirl over potential new signings.

Last month, it was reported that the club are interested in signing Brazilian international Geyse as a potential replacement for Alessia Russo.

The 25 year old is currently at Barcelona and went on to win the Spanish League and the Champions League in her first season with the club.

Geyse made her international debut when she was 19 years old and has over 40 caps for her country now.

Also linked with a move to United is Australian keeper Teagen Micah, according to our own sources close to the club.

United bid farewell to goalkeeper Emily Ramsey at the end of last season and although Mary Earps has a year left on her contract and Sophie Baggaley remains at the club, United are in the market for another shot-stopper.

The Reds have also been rumoured to be interested in Geyse’s teammate Kerolin who is a midfielder for her country and is currently playing domestically stateside for North Carolina Courage.

So United fans should keep a close eye on Brazil as the World Cup progresses.

England forward Katie Robinson has also been mentioned as the club looks to strengthen up-front.

Brighton are asking for a “significant” fee from Manchester United for England winger Katie Robinson, per @GrahamFalk💰 pic.twitter.com/sgO3rUXq2w — Women’s Transfer News (@womenstransfer) June 21, 2023

Robinson currently plays for Brighton and made her international debut at the end of last year.

It is likely she will primarily come off the bench for England during this tournament.

Fans may also wish to keep a keen eye on the Netherlands as they will prove a big threat in the competition.

Furthermore, PSV’s Esmee Brugts has also crept up in conversation a lot as a potential Russo replacement.

Manchester United are in contact with Dutch starlet Esmee Brugts over a potential transfer, confirmed by @90min_Football 🇳🇱🌟 pic.twitter.com/3NtXSIZshq — Women’s Transfer News (@womenstransfer) May 24, 2023

Of course, five current Reds will also be lining up; Vilde Boe Risa for Norway, Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Katie Zelem for the Lionesses and Canada’s Jayde Riviere.