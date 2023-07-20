The WSL fixtures for the 23/24 season have been announced

Yesterday the fixtures were announced for the Women’s Super League with United drawn away to Aston Villa for the first game back on October 1st.

Time to get excited, Reds! 🤩 Coming to a UK stadium near you: United in the #WSL 🤘🎸#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) July 18, 2023

The game is being hosted at Villa’s main stadium, representing another progressive step for women’s football in England.

Last season, the Reds beat Villa 5-0 at Old Trafford before another five goal thriller saw United come out on top in a nail-biting 3-2 clash at Villa.

Interestingly, United’s first home game of the season will see them ‘welcome’ back Alessia Russo as they host Arsenal at LSV on October 8th.

United will face Chelsea away in the first game of 2024 and will conclude the season by hosting the current champions who narrowly pipped the Reds to the FA Cup and the League last season.

United have drawn City at home on November 18/19 in the first Manchester derby of the season.

They will visit their neighbours for the return fixture on March 23/24.

The season kicks off later this year due to international fixtures.

The Women’s World Cup begins this Thursday and will conclude on August 20th in Australia.

Upon their return, a number of sides will compete, including the England Lionesses, in the Nations League towards the end of September before the domestic season starts.

Fixtures are subject to change due to broadcasting picks and dpendent on results in other competitions.