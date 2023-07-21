Al Nassr eyeing a move for out-of-favour Manchester United defender Eric Bailly



Almost all the big guns of Manchester United are currently in the United States as they get ready for the pre-season tour which kicks off on Saturday with a blockbuster game against fierce rivals Arsenal.

A few senior stars were not named in the squad and they are all primed to leave. While Fred has links with Fulham, Galatasaray and Saudi Arabia, Alex Telles was said to be moving to Al Nassr.

Recent reports have indicated a snag could be developing on that particular front but that is not stopping the Saudi club from eyeing more United stars.

Bailly to Al Nassr

As per GOAL journalist Marc Mechenoua, Eric Bailly has now emerged as a target for Al Nassr who has speculated that the move could have something to do with the player’s friendship with former United legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Loaned to Marseille last season and back to Manchester United, Eric Bailly is in discussions with Al-Nassr. A track that can certainly be explained by its proximity to Cristiano Ronaldo,” he tweeted.

INFO – Prêté à Marseille la saison passée et de retour à Manchester United, Eric Bailly est en discussions avec Al-Nassr. Une piste qui peut certainement s'expliquer par sa proximité avec Cristiano Ronaldo. #Mercato #TeamOM — Marc Mechenoua (@LeMechenoua) July 21, 2023

Interestingly Ronaldo’s side are not the only Saudi club chasing his signature with Fabrizio Romano indicating that Al Ettifaq and Premier League club Fulham have also asked United about the conditions for a possible sale.

“Understand that also Fulham and Al Ettifaq have asked for conditions of the deal,” Romano tweeted.

The Ivorian is certainly not in manager Erik ten Hag’s plans moving forward and did not even report to Carrington for pre-season training unlike the other international stars.

The 29-year-old did play in pre-season last summer and it was at that time that the Dutch boss decided to send him to Olympique Marseille in the hope that a permanent deal could be found.

Bailly’s poor injury record has not helped him

However, his poor disciplinary and injury record meant the pre-approved conditions were not triggered and a permanent deal fell through.

Eric Bailly will make a decision on next club soon as he’s set to leave Man Utd in the coming weeks. 🔴 #MUFC Al Nassr approached him as called by @LeMechenoua. Understand that also Fulham and Al Ettifaq have asked for conditions of the deal. pic.twitter.com/LnBlD5wk6a — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

Bailly’s €38million move to United has not worked out with the centre-back playing only 113 times in six seasons, mainly due to a spate of injuries each season.

He was linked with a move to Real Betis recently with United prepared to take a huge hit in terms of recouping a fee and were said to be contemplating allowing the player to leave on a free.

Bailly is valued at €5million as per Transfermarkt but there is actually very little chance any club stumps up that amount for the Ivory Coast international. His deal with the Reds ends next summer.