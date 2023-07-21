Andre Onana joins Man United training for first time



Andre Onana has taken part in his first training session as a Manchester United player.

The Cameroonian completed his €55 million switch from inter Milan yesterday and has flown straight out to the USA to join his new teammates on their pre-season tour.

Without a second thought about jetlag, Onana was all smiles today as he joined Dean Henderson and the other tour keepers in a work out in the New Jersey sunshine.

ManUtd.com snapped the 27 year old in action.

Onana is likely to make his United debut tomorrow when the Red Devils take on Arsenal at the MetLife stadium.

It will be a chance to work alongside his new teammates and start to build up an understanding with his defence.

Earlier today manager Erik ten Hag said of his new signing:

“”Andre can play behind a high block but also a low block, it’s good he is now in, cooperation is so essential and you need players in pre-season to work on that.

“But I am convinced he will adapt and the players will be aware and take advantage of his qualities.”

Onana with the squad. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/sg8sQFwN7C — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) July 21, 2023

One of the photographs published by the club shows him training alongside Henderson, who today was the subject of another loan offer from Nottingham Forest.

Forest have also made a £15 million bid for the permanent transfer of winger, Anthony Elanga, which United have reportedly accepted.

Elanga is also on the tour but reports say he will return to the UK to complete his move to the Midlands club.