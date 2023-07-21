Andy Cole hits out at Manchester United’s transfer flaw which has left the team with a glaring hole



Manchester United’s transfer window so far has been fairly good with two players through the door and a third one targeted.

However, United legend Andy Cole, via The Sun, has hit out at the club’s transfer policy that has left the team desperate, with a glaring hole.

He called out United’s repeated spending on strikers who are near the end of their careers which has led this team to the point where they are left with an injury-prone Anthony Martial as the only natural No 9.

Cole said United are buying “old centre-forwards for a hell lot of money” and then “find [themselves] in the same position couple of years later”.

He bemoaned that United are “better than that” and urged them to sign a player who can “carry Manchester United for the next 5-10 years”.

This statement by Cole makes a lot of sense and is a frustration shared by many United fans.

In the post-Sir Alex period, United’s striker signings have all been above the age of 30 barring a few exceptions like Romelu Lukaku who anyways failed at the club.

The likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, Cristiano Ronaldo, Odion Ighalo, and others of the same age group have left United lurching from one stop-gap to another.

It seems the club is also heeding his advice this summer.

Although Cole makes it clear that he wouldn’t turn Harry Kane for the right money, United target Rasmus Hojlund fits the profile of a player who can lead the United attack for the next decade.

The 20-year-old is the third target of this window, excluding the surprise signing of Jonny Evans.

Any outlay on him has the potential to be a great return on investment as United won’t have to spend on another striker in two years, barring a catastrophic failure of Hojlund’s form.

Past mistakes have led United to this predicament which is rightly called out by Cole, but the path ahead looks better.

