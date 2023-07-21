Anthony Elanga set to join Nottingham Forest with medical booked for the weekend



Manchester United have agreed a £15 million deal with Nottingham Forest over the permanent departure of forward Anthony Elanga.

The Telegraph have reported that the young Swede, who came up through the United academy, is set to have a medical this weekend.

“Nottingham Forest are set to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga in a £15 million deal.

Elanga to Forest

“Elanga will have a medical in Nottingham over the weekend before becoming the second summer signing of the summer for Steve Cooper,” John Percy wrote in his report.

The Sweden international is currently with the United squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

The 21-year-old did not have the desired impact under Erik ten Hag after his breakthrough season under former interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The winger started only seven times under the Dutch manager, and managed to register two assists but failed to get on the scoresheet.

With Alejandro Garnacho’s impact, there is very little chance for the Sweden international to become a mainstay in the United starting XI and a move away seemed the best course of action for both parties.

Despite a quite 2022-23 season, the pacey winger’s immense potential had attracted the likes of Everton, West Ham and Marseille but Elanga chose to join Cooper’s project at the City Ground.

Henderson next

The fee, while still less for a full international, is significantly more than what reports had suggested it to be. At one point, the Reds were considering slashing Elanga’s price by half in order to move him on.

Forest are not done with United as they are still in talks over a move for goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Recent reports had suggested that they might be looking to sign Keylor Navas instead of the England international but The Telegraph have stated that positive discussions have taken place.

“Manchester United’s Dean Henderson remains their top target and talks are understood to have progressed in the last 24 hours.”