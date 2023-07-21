Arsenal vs Manchester United: Storylines to follow as United begin the US tour



Two games, two wins, two clean sheets. It has been a happy start to the pre-season for Erik ten Hag and his charges against Leeds United and Olympique Lyon

The first major opponent is now on the horizon as Manchester United face Arsenal as their first opponent on their USA tour. The game kicks off on Saturday, July 22, at 10 PM BST.

Arsenal have been in the country for a while now, having already beaten Wayne Rooney‘s MLS All-Stars 5-0 in a commanding performance. As always, there are a lot of storylines to follow in this exciting clash and the chief among them are as follows-

Andre Onana era

It can’t really begin anywhere else. Andre Onana is all set to make his first appearance for United in a debut that is arguably the most anticipated one in recent memory.

Fans used to the reticence of David de Gea are in for a surprise with the Cameroonian in goal.

Expect the first time Onana leaves his box to make a pass- a routine play for him- to make fans giddy and anoint him a legend.

Matej Kovar hasn’t made the trip to the States, likely in anticipation of a move, which all but confirms Onana’s appearance against Arsenal. Not much will be learned about his quality, which is already unquestionable, but the prospect of the start of the Andre Onana era has suddenly made this pre-season fixture a must-watch affair.

Let the sweeping begin!

A tactical appetiser

In the first two pre-season games, Ten Hag didn’t have the majority of usual first-teamers available as they were given extra days off due to international commitments.

However, the cavalry has now returned and is expected to play a part in this one.

This means that fans will get the first concrete idea of how the Dutchman is likely to line up when competitive action begins. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he elects to put out his preferred first-choice XI straight away for 45 minutes as they start to get used to patterns of play immediately.

The midfield will be the one to watch, with a potential troika of Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, and Casemiro having the potential to become the best in the league.

In attack, it will be curious to see who starts up front. Jadon Sancho has played as a false 9 so far with mixed results but Marcus Rashford‘s availability might change it.

Dan Gore, the find of the pre-season so far, has pushed through the first team door with commanding performances so far. His role in a full-strength team, along with Kobbie Mainoo, will be one to keep an eye on.

This will mean more

Although it’s just a friendly, the result of this game is unlikely to be completely brushed aside as a fitness exercise by Ten Hag.

Arsenal are farther along in their pre-season preparations and have the advantage of being in the US for a longer time than United. Therefore, this will be the toughest test so far for the Red Devils.

If United go toe-to-toe with a team they are expected to rival in the Premier League, it will be a huge step forward in the evolution process for the Dutchman’s team.

United have looked good so far in the pre-season but it has mainly been driven by sterling performances from the youth. If the senior team matches that and gets a result against Arsenal despite stacked odds, the fans can really start salivating at the prospects of this team this season.

