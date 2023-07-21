Dean Henderson’s transfer in limbo with Nottingham Forest pondering Keylor Navas deal



The majority of Manchester United’s top stars are currently in the United States as they gear up for their first test against fierce rivals Arsenal on Saturday.

There were a few surprising omissions including a few talented youngsters missing out but one selection also raised more than a couple of eyebrows.

Dean Henderson was named as part of the travelling squad despite not having been named in either of the matchday squads against Leeds United and Olympique Lyon.

Henderson a surprise member of the pre-season squad

The Peoples Person had reported that manager Erik ten Hag was not letting the 26-year-old leave in case a snag developed in the Andre Onana deal in which case he could become the new No 1.

However, now that the Cameroonian’s move has been confirmed, it is surprising to see the academy graduate in the tour squad especially considering the goalkeeper does not want to remain and play second-fiddle.

The 26-year-old had spent last season out on loan at Nottingham Forest and they were said to be eyeing a permanent deal for the England international.

However, TEAMtalk have now reported that a deal could fall through with Forest more inclined towards agreeing a deal for Keylor Navas.

The Costa Rican had spent the second-half of least season at the City Ground following the injury to Henderson and now Steve Cooper could opt for the Paris Saint-Germain star instead.

“TEAMtalk understands Manchester United are facing a huge potential headache as Nottingham Forest could pull out from a deal for Dean Henderson, with Keylor Navas once again emerging as an option for Steve Cooper’s side.

“Forest should not have to spend a huge fee to re-sign Navas due to his age and the fact he is in the final year of his PSG deal.”

Forest could be choosing between Navas and Henderson

The report adds that should Navas sign a permanent deal, Forest are unlikely to pursue a deal for Henderson any longer.

Navas wants to play regularly and so far, despite interest from Saudi Arabia, no bids have reached PSG’s offices and they are very interested in moving on the veteran shot-stopper.

This could all be a ploy for the Red Devils to reduce their asking price for the keeper who is currently valued at around £20million.

While it certainly poses to be a headache for Ten Hag, United should stick to their guns as Henderson is a full England international and there are likely to be more suitors for him even if Forest move on to Navas.

