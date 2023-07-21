Erik ten Hag says Kobbie Mainoo can get into Man United first team this season



Erik ten Hag says Kobbie Mainoo can break into the Manchester United first team this season.

Speaking at his first press conference of the USA tour, the manager praised the Academy star, saying:

“It’s an option to get into the squad and get playing time. We’ll see, but I’m sure he can do it and we have to wait to test him to see if it’s going to happen.”

“He gets his chance because he deserves it. Because he showed it in the Under-21s and in our training.

“He showed a high level and now he has to show it in games. So pre-season is perfect to test him.”

The manager also spoke about new signing Andre Onana.

“Andre can play behind a high block but also a low block, it’s good he is now in, cooperation is so essential and you need players in pre-season to work on that.

“But I am convinced he will adapt and the players will be aware and take advantage of his qualities.”

On his other new signing, Mason Mount, the boss said:

“He is very dynamic and a lot of game understanding, in and out of possession.

“I’m convinced he will add quality to our midfield department, he will give us more chance to win games, he knows how to win trophies.”

Ten Hag was also asked about the ongoing club takeover process and whether he will talk with the Glazer family about the club’s future whilst in the USA.

“I’m more often in contact with them so this is a good opportunity to share ideas and we can talk informally,” he said.

“It is obvious I can give advice and recommendations but the decision is on the club.”

On the decision about Mason Greenwood’s future, Ten Hag said:

“Of course I have said my ideas and opinions but it’s a club decision. We all have to accept that. Let’s see what’s going to happen and what the decision will be.”

Ten Hag was also asked about his decision to strip Harry Maguire of the captaincy.

“I think everyone can understand that for a player it’s a disappointment but it can work out very good for the team and for Harry,” he said.

“He’s an important player. We need four centre backs minimum and we are really pleased to have Harry in our squad.”