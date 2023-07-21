Inter Milan will turn to David de Gea if Yann Sommer is not signed by Sunday



Reports of a possible move to Inter Milan for former Manchester United keeper David de Gea have been spawning quickly in the last 24 hours.

De Gea left United under somewhat controversial circumstances after the club reportedly tore up a new deal after he had signed it.

Manager Erik ten Hag is said to have had misgivings after the Spaniard’s poor form toward the end of last season.

United have quickly moved to replace De Gea with Cameroonian Andre Onana from Inter Milan, leaving the Nerazzurri looking for a replacement themselves.

This was expected by most to be Austrian Yann Sommer, who was signed by Bayern Munich just six months ago as cover for the injured Manuel Neuer.

With Neuer now fit again, Sommer was keen to secure first team football elsewhere, but now it seems there are further question marks over the German, leaving Sommer’s move in doubt.

“The German club is having difficulty, also in consideration of the doubts relating to Neuer’s physical condition, in finding a replacement for Sommer on the market,” Gazzetta dello Sport claims (today’s paper edition, page 5).

The outlet claims that Inter have given Bayern an ultimatum to resolve the issue by Sunday, otherwise they will turn to alternatives, with De Gea top of the list.

“From England they are relaunching interest in De Gea,” Gazzetta says.

Curiously, yesterday a report from the Daily Record’s Duncan Castles claimed that De Gea has already been approached by Inter with a contract offer.

According to Castles, the Spaniard has refused the deal, which was valued at €5 million.

Given how advanced Inter are with Sommer – with personal terms already agreed and with broad agreement with Bayern over the fee – Castles’ claim seems unlikely, although the truth could lie somewhere in between.

It is possible that De Gea’s camp was sounded out in principle about the idea of a move in the event that the Sommer deal did not complete.

If the deal does not come about, it is hard to see where De Gea will end up plying his trade next season, especially if his salary demands are really that much higher than the amount the Serie A club were reportedly willing to offer.