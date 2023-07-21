Manchester United hit a dead end in the chase for Xavi Simons



Manchester United target, Xavi Simmons, will not be moving to Old Trafford this summer.

The talented Dutchman has been a subject of interest from Man United and other clubs, however, it appears that the player’s short-term future has been decided.

According to a Caughtoffside report, Simons will be going on loan with RB Leipzig and will be expected to return to PSG in the medium-term future.

As The Peoples Person has previously reported, Manchester United have been considered serious suitors for his signature.

The Simons links have grown stronger in the past few days, with Erik ten Hag known to be looking for additional midfield signings after the arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Simons, like Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, who is also being strongly linked with Old Trafford, is viewed as possessing crucial traits Erik ten Hag requires from his midfielders, such as a high level of press resistance.

But whereas Amrabat is a combative midfielder, the 20-year-old Simons is strongest in the attacking third.

With Caughtoffside now reporting that Simons has finalised his move to the Bundesliga, United’s pursuit of the player has come to a dead end for now.

PSG sold Simons to PSV Eindhoven just over a year ago; however, he returned to the French giants after a successful first season in the Eredivisie.

He started in all 34 Eredivisie games that he played in, scoring an impressive 19 goals along with eight assists, and making the team of the week on 10 separate occasions. (Stats taken from Sofascore)

The Parisians took advantage of a buy-back clause in his contract, re-signing the talented midfielder for a modest €6m.

United will now have to turn their eyes to other targets like Amrabat, or look within to emerging stars like Hannibal Mejbri, who has impressed in pre-season so far.

