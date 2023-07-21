Mary Earps disappointed as replica shirts “not part of commercial strategy”

Mary Earps has spoken out after Nike decided not to sell replica goalkeeper shirts for the Women’s World Cup.

“All my team-mates have ordered a lot of shirts for their friends and family,” she said, “They were talking about it at the dinner table, saying ‘oh I wasn’t able to get this’. And I’m thinking, ‘I can’t get it at all’.”

According to the BBC, it has been reported that producing new women’s goalkeeper kits for the public is not part of Nike’s commercial strategy.

Meanwhile, replicas of Earps’ kit with Manchester United sold out last season.

“Millie [Bright] said ‘my niece is desperate to get your shirt, where can I get it?’ and I was like, ‘you can’t’,” Earps said.

“There are a lot of people who have spent a tremendous amount of money on outfield shirts and then put a number one and ‘Earps’ on the back, which doesn’t sit well with me either.”

Earps was unaware the keeper’s kit would not be available for the public to buy and only found out when the outfield kit went on sale.

A replica of the men’s England goalkeeper shirt is not available in the England Store but is available with other outlets.

“I have been trying to go through the correct channels as much as possible, which is why I have not spoken on it publicly,” Earps continued.

“On a personal level, it is hugely hurtful. There has been an incredible rise in goalkeeping participation.”

Earps became a fan favourite amongst Lionesses supporters after her heroics that helped England to win the Euros last year.

Earps confirmed that she had shared her frustrations with her teammates who were as disappointed as her.

Ex-Manchester City stopper Karen Bardsley has added to the debate saying it is part of a wider issue of people undervaluing goalkeepers.

“It has been a common theme for as long as I can remember. There are only very few moments where my shirt was available in very specific shops and maybe one or two times where it was available online, but very fleeting.”

Bardsley continued, “It speaks of a bigger picture around the position and how well it’s valued in the game itself – I think it is massively undervalued.”

The outrage comes as the Women’s World Cup kicks off, with England preparing for their first game against Haiti tomorrow.