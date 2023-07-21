“Outstanding” – Erik Ten Hag praises David De Gea’s career

Erik ten Hag has paid tribute to the services of David De Gea following the Spaniard’s departure from Old Trafford after twelve years of committed service.

Describing the goalkeeper’s career as “outstanding” on the whole, Ten Hag was particularly grateful for De Gea’s contributions over the first twelve months of the Dutch manager’s tenure:

“Last season he contributed so highly on our top-four position, to winning the trophy in the Carabao Cup and to reaching the final of the FA Cup…we are really grateful for what he did for us, and we highly respect him.”

De Gea would finish the season as Golden Glove winner with United keeping 16 clean sheets in total, as well as not conceding a single goal in the successful Carabao Cup campaign.

In total, De Gea amassed 545 appearances in his time wearing United’s number one jersey, accumulating a whopping 189 clean sheets in the process – the most ever by a United goalkeeper. Ten Hag made reference to how many of these improbable clean sheets were “because of his skills.”

Along with Cristiano Ronaldo, the Spaniard is only one of two players in United’s history to win the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award four times, as well as the only man to win the award three times in a row. De Gea would perform at an almost incomprehensible level at times, particularly under José Mourinho who considered him the “best goalkeeper in the world.” You would not have found many who would disagree at the time.

Football is a rapidly evolving organism however. What may have worked yesterday no longer works today, and is out-of-date by tomorrow. The demands modern tactics place upon a goalkeeper are radically different to the ones De Gea was subject to when he relocated from Madrid to Manchester in 2011.

A goalkeeper at the top level must now be as comfortable with the ball at his feet, as in his hands. He must be willing to be proactive when dealing with crosses, and operate far outside his box when his team is in possession. He constitutes the last line of defence and the first line of attack.

These were all facets of De Gea’s game which represented weaknesses, however.

And it is this incompatibility with the rigours of modern football which explains Ten Hag’s decision to ultimately move on from the legendary goalkeeper.

Andre Onana, a former disciple of the Dutch manager, is far more suited to this style, having been signed from Inter Milan to replace De Gea (although he will not take the number one shirt directly). Ten Hag has expounded further on the attributes his new goalkeeper possesses here, although doubts linger over the consistency of Onana’s approach.

Of what there can be no doubt, however, is the magnitude of De Gea’s contributions in a Red Devils shirt. In a league of his own for appearances, clean sheets, and awards, the Spaniard leaves behind an indelible legacy as one of the finest shot stoppers to have ever stepped onto the field at Old Trafford.

It would be fair to say had De Gea’s team mates matched, or even got close to, his level of performance at his peak, the Manchester United trophy cabinet would be even larger.

Adios David.

