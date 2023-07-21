Paris Saint Germain enter “discussions” for Rasmus Hojlund



Manchester United may soon be dealt a significant blow to their transfer plans as PSG have been linked with Rasmus Højlund.

The Danish striker is reportedly Erik ten Hag’s number one option with United seeking to recruit a much-needed number nine, ahead of a significant season for the club.

Old Trafford officials are said to have already agreed personal terms with Højlund amidst ongoing negotiations with Atalanta, though discrepancies exist in the two clubs’ valuations of the player.

L’Equipe have now reported PSG have entered the hunt for the breakout striker with “discussions” ongoing with Atalanta. Sporting Director, Luis Campos, is “ready to sanction” the financial package required to acquire Højlund with PSG free from Financial Fair Play restrictions this summer.

The Parisian club are in something of a transition.

Lionel Messi has departed the French capital in favour of pastures anew, while uncertainties continue around the futures of Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

A new manager has taken the helm in the form of Luis Enrique, presiding over a squad with two unfavoured senior options in the centre-forward position; Hugo Ekitiké and Mauro Icardi.

From this perspective, with the money saved on Messi’s exorbitant wages, investment up front makes sense; someone for Mbappe and Neymar to play off. Much to Ten Hag’s potential frustration.

The Dutchman reportedly “loves” Højlund. He sees the Dane as the “perfect player” to lead the line at Old Trafford and does not believe Højlund will struggle to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League, despite his relative inexperience.

Højlund’s current manager, Gian Gasperini, has underscored how much he rates the striker, describing him as the best amongst the “emerging players in his role.” Gasperini detailed how he wished for Atalanta to demand “€80m, €90m or €100m” for Højlund.

While this may seem an excessive price for a striker with nine goals in thirty-two games last season, the prospect of two of Europe’s financial heavyweights contesting for his signature suggests an inflated market may be established.

United will have to move quickly and decisively, as they have already this summer with the signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana, to secure their man ahead of PSG who appear ready to strike.

And with a move to Old Trafford reportedly the “priority” for Højlund, positivity remains about the prospect of the deal.

