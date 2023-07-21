Randal Kolo Muani: Eintracht Frankfurt are “afraid” of Manchester United bid



Bundesliga expert Christian Falk claims that Eintracht Frankfurt are “afraid of one club” in regard to the jewel in their crown, Randal Kolo Muani.

The striker has attracted a lot of attention from the world’s elite, with the likes of PSG and Juventus also having been linked with an interest.

There were signs early in the window that United were keen on the star, but a mooted price tag of €100 million from the German side and the likely big-money competition from PSG seemed to dampen their enthusiasm and they turned their attentions to Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund.

However, those negotiations have hit similar issues, with reports claiming that the Bergamo side are demanding an amount varying from €70 – €100 million for an unproven diamond in the rough, with only nine Serie A goals to his name.

Some reports claim that in light of Atalanta’s intransigence, United are now considering a volte face and going back in for the Frenchman.

This, Falk says, is worrying Frankfurt.

“Frankfurt are afraid of one club when it comes to the future of Randal Kolo Muani – Manchester United,” Falk says in his Caughtoffside Factfiles.

“They heard that PSG weren’t so keen on the player right now, so they hoped to keep him for one more year but the only unknown for them is United.

“They are still waiting for the offer United were preparing.

“If they come, I think Kolo Muani would agree because there are not so many clubs left and they were one of the first who showed interest.”

Falk stresses that the Red Devils have not submitted any bids as yet, although it has previously been reported that enquiries have been made.

While United boss Erik ten Hag seems to have his heart set on Hojlund, with whom personal terms have been agreed, United cannot afford to allow the situation to drag on all summer.

Kolo Muani represents a much more experienced and proven goalscorer – 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 games for Frankfurt last season – with World Cup experience, while nonetheless still being young and explosive, 24 years old, with plenty more to come in his development.

The Frenchman has a market value of €80 million as per transfermarkt.com, whereas that of Hojlund is just €45 million. In theory at least, the latter should be available for much less than the former but this is not proving to be the case.

Perhaps Eintracht are right to be worried.