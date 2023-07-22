Home » Alex Telles undergoes “main part of medical” as move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr edges closer

Alex Telles undergoes “main part of medical” as move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr edges closer

by Vatsal Gupta
written by Vatsal Gupta


From none to many. After outgoings looked to be scarce at Manchester United, two could be on the cards in quick succession.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Alex Telles has completed the “main part of medical tests in Portugal” after Al-Nassr sent contracts to United to seal the deal.

He follows Anthony Elanga out of the exit door who is close to sealing a £15 million move to Nottingham Forest.

Telles joins the Saudi Pro League side for a fee in the region of £6 million, but his wages of £100k/week getting off the books is the real win here for United.

The fullback spent last season on loan at Sevilla and couldn’t convince the team to turn it into a permanent move.

He had completely fallen outside of the pecking order at United, with Tyrell Malacia and arguably even Alvaro Fernandez ahead of him.

Therefore, with his contract expiring in 2024 with an option of another year (wouldn’t have been triggered in current circumstances), this summer was the best chance to seal the deal.

Al-Nassr is the absolute best-case scenario as United won’t have to cover a part of his wages, which could have been the case had he taken a step backwards in Europe.

At Al-Nassr, he will reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo. They also have Seko Fofana and Talisca in other notable names.

Interestingly, Eric Bailly, another defender with no future at the club, could join him in the country soon.

For now, United will be happy to have started the outgoing process as more incomings depend upon it in light of their issues with Financial Fair Play.

Elanga’s fee and Telles’ wages are a huge win for United as they seek to kickstart the next stage of the transfer window after securing Mason Mount and Andre Onana for nearly £100 million.

Latest Top Stories...

Paris Saint-Germain’s bitter row with Kylian Mbappe throws...

Paris Saint Germain enter “discussions” for Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United hit a dead end in the...

Alex Telles’ transfer to Al-Nassr expected to be...

Atalanta resigned to losing Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester...

Inter Milan will turn to David de Gea...