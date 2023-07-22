Alex Telles undergoes “main part of medical” as move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr edges closer



From none to many. After outgoings looked to be scarce at Manchester United, two could be on the cards in quick succession.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Alex Telles has completed the “main part of medical tests in Portugal” after Al-Nassr sent contracts to United to seal the deal.

EXCL: Al Nassr have just sent contracts signed to Manchester United for Alex Telles deal. Done and sealed. 🟡🔵✔️ Understand Telles completed main part of medical tests today in Portugal and he will be announced as new Al Nassr player. Exclusive story confirmed. Here we go 🔒 pic.twitter.com/VuEZIUkS4g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

He follows Anthony Elanga out of the exit door who is close to sealing a £15 million move to Nottingham Forest.

Telles joins the Saudi Pro League side for a fee in the region of £6 million, but his wages of £100k/week getting off the books is the real win here for United.

The fullback spent last season on loan at Sevilla and couldn’t convince the team to turn it into a permanent move.

He had completely fallen outside of the pecking order at United, with Tyrell Malacia and arguably even Alvaro Fernandez ahead of him.

Therefore, with his contract expiring in 2024 with an option of another year (wouldn’t have been triggered in current circumstances), this summer was the best chance to seal the deal.

Al-Nassr is the absolute best-case scenario as United won’t have to cover a part of his wages, which could have been the case had he taken a step backwards in Europe.

At Al-Nassr, he will reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo. They also have Seko Fofana and Talisca in other notable names.

Interestingly, Eric Bailly, another defender with no future at the club, could join him in the country soon.

For now, United will be happy to have started the outgoing process as more incomings depend upon it in light of their issues with Financial Fair Play.

Elanga’s fee and Telles’ wages are a huge win for United as they seek to kickstart the next stage of the transfer window after securing Mason Mount and Andre Onana for nearly £100 million.

