Avram Glazer attends Manchester United training and expected to be at game vs Arsenal as takeover saga drags on



The Manchester United takeover saga shows no signs of ending and the Glazers don’t seem particularly rushed to conclude it either.

Lauri Whitwell of The Athletic reports that Avram Glazer attended United training in New Jersey in the build-up to the game against Arsenal at MetLife Stadium.

He is also expected to attend the match which is a highly anticipated affair between two teams expected to be near the top of the Premier League next season.

The report states that he met the players and the staff but there was no official sit-down or meeting with Erik ten Hag or John Murtough, the chief decision makers for transfer at the club.

This news will hardly be celebrated among United fans.

They have been yearning for any definitive decision on the sale of the club which has dragged on since the statement by the Glazers last October.

A huge hold-up in the process is reportedly the reluctance of two Glazer siblings- Avram and Joel- to sell their shares completely, while the others want to take their hands off.

Although none of the Glazer siblings have been very visible in and around Old Trafford since the takeover in 2005, Joel and Avram have been the more active ones.

The latter’s presence at training and then attending the game means the fans shouldn’t expect any swift resolution to the saga, which is reportedly set to drag on beyond the start of the season.

The fourth round of bidding was conducted in April.

Since then, it has been reported that neither of the two interested parties- Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe- have heard back from the men in charge.

In some optimistic news, the report states that the bids by both parties have reached a point where the deal will be closed fairly quickly once the Glazers take the final call on preferred bidders.

For now, the fans will have to see Avram Glazer in attendance as they wait anxiously to see the back of him.

