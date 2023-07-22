Big meeting in Milan paves the way for official Man United bid for Rasmus Hojlund



A high profile meeting has taken place in Milan over the transfer from Atalanta to Manchester United of striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to a new report.

Footmercato reporter Santi Aouna claims that “A meeting took place this week in Milan between Atalanta Bergamo and several intermediaries (Paulo Busardo, Franck Trimboli, Paolo Figura) to make progress on Rasmus Højlund deal in Man United.”

It is no secret that United are looking to sign a striker in this transfer window and as the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen have been priced out of their reach by their selling clubs, the Red Devils’ attention turned to the young Dane.

He has been described by the media as a player that United boss, Erik ten Hag, “loves”.

Personal terms have reportedly been agreed for some time but there has been a massive gulf in the respective valuations of the two clubs.

Many figures have been bandied about in different reports, with United’s valuation said to be between €35 million and €70 million and Atalanta’s between €60 million and €100 million.

There have also been conflicting reports about whether the Red Devils have already lodged a bid or not.

A further complication has arisen in regard to Paris Saint Germain, who are reported to be readying their own bid as they prepare for life after Lionel Messi, who has moved to Inter Miami, and Kylian Mbappe, who has been transfer listed.

Santi Aouna also confirms that “An official offer for Atalanta is expected in the next few days [from United]” but that “PSG are also in talks with the player’s father.”

It has also been reported that the Bergamo side have already lined up a replacement for the 20 year old, who scored nine Serie A goals last year.

This is said to be Almeria’s El Bilal Touré.

The backup option is PSG’s Hugo Ekitiké, which would clearly proffer an advantage to the French club if they are drawn into a bidding war with United.

Meanwhile, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has once again talked about the situation, saying (via Corriere dello Sport):

“Hojlund or Scalvini? I’d rather not lose either of them [but] Atalanta can ill-afford to give up certain offers, and this is the big difference with the big ones.

“You need to sell to reinvest and maybe become even stronger.

“I haven’t talked to Hojlund about the transfer market, he’s training well, he’s a valuable guy and I think he’s doing very well here.

“Sometimes it’s a question of life choices.”