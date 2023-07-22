Borussia Dortmund enter the race for former Manchester United loan star Marcel Sabitzer



Manchester United were forced to dip into the loan market during the January transfer window after Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek both suffered long-term injuries.

In came Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich and the Austrian ended up playing 18 games in all competitions which included 11 starts.

He scored three goals and registered an assist and just when it looked like he was gaining rhythm and form, the 29-year-old suffered a knee injury that ruled him out of the season run-in.

Sabitzer’s permanent United move did not occur

At one point it seemed like a formality that the Austria international would make a permanent move from Munich to Manchester but the injury and Bayern’s growing financial demands derailed those plans.

Sabitzer has since returned to the Bundesliga champions and even scored five goals in his team’s recent 27-0 demolition of ninth-tier Rottach-Egern.

But as Fichajes have pointed out, the former RB Leipzig star is not in manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans who has already brought in Sabitzer’s compatriot Konrad Laimer from Leipzig.

The Peoples Person had reported about Barcelona and AS Roma’s interest in acquiring the services of the former United loanee and now it seems Borussia Dortmund have also joined the race and both teams “have had the first contact”.

“Loaned to Manchester United for the second leg of last season, Marcel Sabitzer’s future at Bayern Munich is complicated. Priced at €15 million, Borussia Dortmund have shown interest in the footballer.

Not in Bayern plans, Sabitzer could be heading to Dortmund

“Marcel Sabitzer is not part of the plans of Thomas Tuchel. The Austrian, who came to the Allianz Arena from Leipzig for €15 million in 2021, would leave Bavaria for the same amount.

“A figure that Dortmund could pay without any complications, after receiving €103 million in the sale of Jude Bellingham.”

United are still not out of the race and a lot could depend on whether the club can offload Scott McTominay and Fred and their pursuit of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

If the Moroccan signs on the dotted lines, Sabitzer will have no chance of coming to Manchester. But if not then Ten Hag could once again turn to the Austrian.