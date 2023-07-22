Confirmed XI: Andre Onana and Marcus Rashford do not start for Man United vs Arsenal



Manchester United fans will not get to see Andre Onana start tonight’s game against Arsenal in New Jersey.

Despite having joined up with his new teammates and trained yesterday, Onana is not named in the starting lineup and will not play in the second half either as he is not named among the subs.

Tom Heaton is in goal.

Casemiro and Marcus Rashford are other absentees despite many of the international stars returning to the team.

In defence, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw start.

There is a big vote of confidence for youngster Kobbie Mainoo as he starts alongside Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

Up front, we see the return of Alejandro Garnacho, who is joined by Jadon Sancho and Antony.

On the bench are young goalkeepers Radek Vitek and Nathan Bishop.

Defenders hoping for second half minutes include Diogo Dalot, Alvaro Fernandez, Harry Maguire and Brandon Williams.

Midfield reinforcements include Amad, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Dan Gore, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Hannibal.

Forwards on the bench are Facu Pellistri, Omari Forson and Marcus Rashford.

This means that once again there is no place for Anthony Martial, whose injury problems at this stage are a massive concern.

Anthony Elanga, who is believed to be close to signing for Nottingham Forest, travelled but is not in the squad.

Victor Lindelof is also missing.

Already absent from the tour through injury was young full back Tyrell Malacia, Alex Telles and Eric Bailly, who are both subject of intense transfer speculation and Fred, who has not travelled for personal reasons.