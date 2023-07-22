Erik ten Hag explains exactly why he has made Bruno Fernandes captain of Man United



Erik ten Hag has explained exactly why he has chosen Bruno Fernandes as captain of Manchester United this season and what he sees for the future of Harry Maguire, the man Fernandes is replacing.

Maguire lost his place in the starting XI last season and Fernandes became the de facto captain for a large part of the season.

But the England man was never stripped of the captaincy and still took the armband when he was on the pitch.

However, last week Maguire took to social media to announce that the manager had told him he would no longer be captain going forward, a decision praised by fellow centre back, Raphael Varane.

But with so many big characters and leaders to choose from, including the likes of Casemiro and Varane himself, the question was put to Ten Hag as to why he chose the former Sporting Lisbon man.

In a frank interview with MUTV, the manager was brimming with enthusiasm about the Portuguese magnifico, in particular, his mental approach to the game.

“I chose Bruno because he’s a great inspiration, he is the example, always wanting to be a better football player, always working very hard to give his maximum performance, so he is the mirror for many players,” he said.

“He’s also a good social connector, he’s also very good in game understanding.”

The boss also reiterated his desire to keep Maguire at the club despite no longer being the skipper.

“We respect Harry. Harry’s very important for this squad, for this team,” he said.

“We have four centre backs. We can’t do it with 11 players so I’m very happy we have four good centre backs and we will need it.

“He has to fight for his place. It’s up to him.”

Several reports have claimed that the England man wants to stay at the club and has rebuffed interest from West Ham United, among others.