Erik ten Hag explains what Andre Onana and Mason Mount will bring to Man United



Erik ten Hag has explained what new signings Andre Onana and Mason Mount will bring to Manchester United.

Mount joined the club for a €62.5m fee from Chelsea while Onana was plucked from Inter Milan for €52.5m.

In an interview with MUTV, Ten Hag was asked first about the Cameroonian and what he will bring to the club.

He spoke first about the keeper’s obvious talent at playing the ball out from the back, but he spent more time referring to mental attributes.

“We’re happy of course with his physical presence, also his personality,” he said.

“He’s so keen on winning, he’s so eager to win trophies, he will help the team and he’ll help the squad.”

It was a similar story where Mount was concerned, with Ten Hag referring mostly to mental elements of the England star’s game.

“He’s the one that brings extra skills, smartness, also belief and bravery in the game,” the boss said.

“I’m sure he will contribute to our high demands.”

There has been much said about the Dutchman’s efforts to build a team of “mentality monsters” – strong, aggressive and confident players with a winning and fearless approach to the game.

This can also be seen in last summer’s signings, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Antony and Christian Eriksen.

Onana and Mount are clearly in the same mould and the dressing room at Old Trafford must certainly by now be quite a different place from the one that greeted Ten Hag when he joined the club last summer.