Erik ten Hag has insisted that David de Gea “absolutely” deserves the chance to bid fans a proper farewell



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that it was the right time for the club to part ways with David de Gea after 12 years of service at Old Trafford.

Earlier this month, De Gea announced that he would be leaving United in a statement issued on social media.

The Spaniard had been locked in negotiations for a number of months and is believed to have agreed terms for an extended stay, only for United to backtrack and offer him a new deal on even more significantly reduced wages than previously decided upon.

A string of high-profile errors and mistake-strewn performances are believed to have sealed the 32-year-old’s fate under Ten Hag.

United have since signed Andre Onana to replace the Spaniard.

The Cameroonian was officially unveiled on Thursday and is now in the United States with his new teammates for pre-season tour.

Onana is in contention to start against Arsenal later tonight.

Speaking ahead of the Arsenal clash, Ten Hag said, “I think David had a huge contribution on our level of performance last year and result, all the clean sheets he made but there’s also the team performance. Because we defend with 11, not just the goalkeeper. But it was absolutely obvious David played a big role, a huge contribution.”

“But there’s coming a time for every player that the club is going to make changes and it was the right moment in our perspective.”

“He will get that big contribution. He deserves it, if it’s up to me. David, after 545 games, after all his contributions, his performances, a long period, it’s massive, he is for the rest of his life a legend.”

Ten Hag added, “We have to say farewell to him with all the fans at Old Trafford, absolutely.”

De Gea is of course due for a testimonial game.

The Dutchman shed light on what Onana can add to his side now that his arrival has been confirmed.

He pinpointed the 27-year-old’s personality and incredible ability between the sticks as the primary attributes that will see him succeed as a United player.

Ten Hag went ahead to challenge Onana to hit the ground running and prove his mettle at an institution where the demands and expectations are at a higher level compared to his previous teams.

