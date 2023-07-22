Finley McAllister signs first professional deal at Manchester United



Highly rated prospect Finley McAllister has revealed on his social media that he has signed professional terms with Manchester United.

Sealing the contract less than a week after his 17th birthday is a clear sign of how highly regarded he is at the club and their eagerness to tie him down as soon as he was eligible for a pro deal.

McAllister first caught headlines at just 14 years old when he made his u18s debut, taking the record off Angel Gomes as the youngest to ever do so at the club.

The youngster said on his socials “delighted to have signed my first professional contract with the club I’ve followed and loved since the very start. A special moment for me and my family. The hard work continues.”

Delighted to have signed my first professional contract with the club I’ve followed and loved since the very start. A Special moment for me and my family. the hard work continues 🔴✍️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/2V2KXo3Q5d — Finley Mcallister (@FinMc16) July 21, 2023

The Salford native who has been in the academy since a young age is a lifelong fan of the club and has often been seen amongst supporters home and away.

A versatile midfielder, McAllister is typically employed in a defensive role but can be freed up to get forward in a box to box role and has even gained experience at both right back and centre back.

A leader on the pitch, the 17 year old isn’t just rated at United but also in the England international camps, where he has captained England’s u17s and most recently featured at the u17s European Championships.

Physically robust in the tackle and tactically astute, McAllister also possesses a high level of technical ability which will see him as one of the key figures in United’s u18s side going into the new season.

Forming a deep midfield pairing with Jayce Fitzgerald towards the end of last season, the fans can expect to continue what should be one of the strongest partnerships in the country.

After a long injury lay off of over 5 months in the middle of last season, McAllister will be looking to make up for lost time and pushing into the u21s before long.

But before then, as one of the more experienced u18s and potentially captain of the side, McAllister will be tasked with leading a strong group of first year scholars who will be expected to put up a challenge for the FA Youth Cup.

We can only wish McAllister luck going into the new season and congratulations on a well deserved first professional contract.

