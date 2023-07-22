“He’s not scared”: Raphael Varane praises Erik ten Hag’s ruthlessness after Harry Maguire decision



Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has heaped praise on Erik ten Hag’s ruthless nature at the club.

In an interview with ESPN, Varane revealed what makes the United boss special and how much his great decision making is helping turn things around at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman said this following Ten Hag’s decision to strip Harry Maguire of the captaincy after losing his place as a regular starter last season.

The Dutchman officially appointed Bruno Fernandes as the new skipper, in a move that has earned him praise from many quarters.

Varane told ESPN, “He [Ten Hag] wants a team with character and he’s the leader so he has to show it himself. He’s not scared to take these decisions and take that responsibility.

“That is what we expect from the manager. He did it so I think, with things like this, you show by example. He knows exactly what he wants.”

“He’s shown that determination and from the first day we’ve known exactly what we’ve had to do and where he wants to go. It’s all clear for the players and for the team and we have a good connection with the manager.”

Varane revealed that it’s evident Ten Hag is gradually building a team composed of leaders and mentality monsters.

He reiterated that to win trophies and compete at the highest level, players with character and personality are an essential component.

A serial winner himself, Varane explained that the difference between a good team and a top team could lie in the mental fortitude of the latter’s players and their ability to overcome adversity on the pitch.

On next season’s ambitions, the 30-year-old stated that the aim is to fight in every competition and be consistent.

He added, “I feel more confident in this dressing room. In a good way, not arrogance, but confident to trust our qualities and to believe that we can achieve something.”

