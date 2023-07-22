Inside the enigmatic life and career of Dong Fangzhuo



Remember Dong Fangzhuo?

Most Manchester United fans who were around in 2004 will.

The Chinese wonderkid moved to United at the age of 19, where he would become teammates with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

“Explosive” was how Sir Alex Ferguson described him.

With Dong’s arrival at Manchester United from Dalian Shide in China, he became the poster boy for Chinese and South Asian football – without having even played a single game for the Chinese national team.

He was the first player from the region to be signed by Manchester United or any other Premier League team of similar stature.

The expectations were high – so high that The FA were convinced to grant him a work permit after a loan stint, despite his lack of international appearances – the usual requirement for players from non-EU countries.

At the end, the dream wasn’t to be. Arguably, the height of Dong’s career was emerging top scorer in the Belgian second division while on loan with Royal Antwerp, two seasons after his arrival in Manchester.

On his return to Old Trafford, he would not have anywhere near the same impact, playing just three games and scoring no goals. The journey with United would come to an end in 2008.

Dong’s path away from Manchester United, following his failed England adventure, was long and winding, and just as unsuccessful at each turn.

From United, he returned to Dalian Shide, where he failed to score a single goal in two seasons. In fact, Dong would not score a professional goal from 2007 to 2011.

The journey to redemption would bring him back to Europe where he would tour through Poland, Portugal, Armenia, and eventually back to China.

For whatever reason, Dong’s best days were behind him with his potential yet unfulfilled. Dong would retire at the age of 29 when he should have been in his prime.

New Beginnings

Despite his career having fading away, Dong did not immediately fade from the limelight.

Back in China, and now an ex-pro just six years after leaving Manchester United, Dong has appeared on a Chinese reality TV show where participants undergo plastic surgery.

Incredibly, he received a facelift that radically transformed his appearance. The player – still just 29 – had grown overweight, perhaps owing to years of neglecting his physical fitness.

On why Dong’s career fizzled out so badly, Sam Byer, Head of China’s football development at the time has offered some thoughts, as BleacherReport have previously shared.

On one hand, the stage may simply have been too big, and the spotlight too bright for Dong. In Beyer’s words: “The size of Manchester United has a great deal to do with how Dong’s story unfolded,”

On the other hand, there are doubts over the player’s mentality and professionalism, with Beyer suggesting, “There were all sorts of rumours that he had been tempted by nightlife and all that sort of thing.”

But it wasn’t as if Dong was a complete mismatch for United.

As The Sun reports, former teammate and current technical director at Manchester United, Darren Fletcher, has weighed in, suggesting there was some talent there.

As Fletcher said: “Listen, it was difficult for Dong. You’re talking about a stage and a time at Manchester United [when] the competition for places was crazy.”

“It’s difficult to say someone wasn’t good enough. It wasn’t like he was miles off it at Manchester United.”

“But there was something there with Dong. He was aggressive, he was quick, he had a great shot. He had attributes. But he was still learning the game and things like that.”

Armed with his new face, Dong has receded into a life of privacy, leaving the rest of us with memories of an enigmatic chapter in Manchester United’s history, and a missed opportunity for South East Asian football.

Interestingly, Manchester United received a full refund for Dong from Dalian Shide.

