Manchester United chasing Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou for reserve keeper role



After the final whistle of the FA Cup final brought down the curtains on Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge of Manchester United, it was pretty evident that one problem area needed to be solved.

Even though goalkeeper David de Gea had won the Premier League Golden Glove, the mistakes he had committed had cost the Red Devils dearly in the league as well as two knockout competitions — the FA Cup final and the Europa League.

Ten Hag acted with his usual ruthlessness and despite public backing, United rescinded their initial contract offer which resulted in the Spaniard leaving the club after 12 years.

United need a reserve keeper

The Reds worked efficiently in their attempts to find a successor and have already signed Andre Onana with the Cameroonian already training with his new teammates in America.

But a lot of changes are still to take place in United’s goalkeeping department. Dean Henderson, who is also with the tour squad, is expected to move on now that the former Inter Milan hero has arrived.

The United academy graduate does not want to play second-fiddle and Nottingham Forest are said to be trying to agree a fee for the goalie who spent last season on loan at the City Ground.

United still need a reserve keeper with Tom Heaton attracting interest from Luton Town and Everton while Matej Kovar is close to agreeing a brand new loan deal.

The Red are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for Japanese youth prospect Zion Suzuki and considering how raw he is, Suzuki is not expected to be the reserve keeper.

If Heaton and Henderson both depart, the club will need an experienced shot-stopper to stay as reserve and as per Fichajes, that player could be Sevilla goalie Yassine Bounou, popularly known as Bono.

“Manchester United are now looking for a second goalkeeper with full guarantees, and have identified Moroccan player Bono.

“The Moroccan footballer from Sevilla, in whom numerous great Europeans have been interested, would head towards the Premier League during 2023/2024 to put himself under the command of the Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag.”

Bono could be the perfect fit

The 32-year-old has been linked with United in the past, especially after his superlative display during the Qatar World Cup.

Bono is very proficient when it comes to shot-stopping and penalties and is a proactive keeper, excelling in sweeping actions outside the penalty area.

The report also claimed that he would be open to moving to Manchester since Sevilla manager José Luis Mendilibar seems to prefer Marko Dmitrović as the starting keeper for next season.

Both clubs share a good relation after United loaned them Anthony Martial a couple of seasons ago and they would be open to selling the Morocco international and in the process raise much-needed capital.

As per Transfermarkt, Bono is valued at €12million and his contract expires in 2025. United would still need to sell further first-team players if they are to afford Bono.