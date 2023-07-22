Manchester United must target a defensive midfielder next



Manchester United are moving with an uncharacteristic efficiency in the transfer market this summer.

The Essentials

The club have already confirmed the signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana – two players Erik ten Hag had identified as crucial to his continued restructuring of United’s squad – while talks are progressing in the pursuit of Rasmus Højlund.

To have completed two major signings as pre-season begins, with a third in the works, represents a significant success for Ten Hag, who will be able to properly assimilate the players into their new team.

The three men also represent significant upgrades in areas of need.

Ten Hag had reportedly prioritised a comfortable distributor in goal, an energetic midfielder, and a reliable number nine this summer. While concerns may persist about the individuals selected, there is little doubt the three men fulfil the requirements of these roles.

Which begets the question, who next?

The Additionals

The United squad is far from complete, even with the expensive outlay of Ten Hag’s talented triumvirate. While the three most important boxes on the Dutchman’s wish list have been ticked, attention must now begin on the fourth.

Common consensus seems to agree United need further reinforcements in defence and in midfield, but which should be prioritised?

Harry Maguire’s uncertain future, as well as certain deficiencies, makes central defence a priority. The unsuccessful pursuit of Kim Min-jae suggests this is recognised by the Dutch manager, who will be mindful of Raphaël Varane’s inconsistent fitness.

The Dutch manager has reportedly told Maguire he wishes for the English defender to remain at Old Trafford however, despite the change of captaincy and lingering concerns.

Doubts persist at the right-back position as well.

Diogo Dalot was rewarded with a new contract at the beginning of the summer, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka firmly re-established himself in the team as the season the progressed. Neither appear to possess the requisite level to own the starting berth however.

Jeremie Frimpong was strongly linked earlier in the window, inferring Ten Hag shared this assessment, but these rumours have quietened in recent weeks. As of now, the Dutchman appears content with his current options.

Which brings us to the final position of uncertainty – defensive midfield.

At the point of Casemiro’s second long-term suspension last season, following a questionable red card against Southampton, a damning statistic emerged.

United’s win percentage with the Brazilian behemoth stood a respectable 75.7%. This dropped, however, to a shocking 42.9% in his absence. United conceded an average of 0.8 goals per game with Casemiro marshalling the midfield, but 1.7 without him. The contrast is stark.

Which is why a defensive midfielder must be the number one priority at Old Trafford, following the acquisition of Højlund. While upgrades in defence are necessary, the existing options are sufficient enough to still produce success. At present, there can be no success without Casemiro.

A viable alternative to the Brazilian is essential; almost as important as the upgrades needed in the number one, number eight and number nine positions. United are reportedly targeting Sofyan Amrabat, with the club increasingly hopeful of a deal for the midfielder who played under ten Hag at FC Utrecht.

Amrabat was an impressive figure for Morocco at the World Cup and helped Fiorentina reach the final of the Europa Conference League. The Italian side still appear content to let the midfielder go however.

And concerns persist around his suitability to the rigours of English football, despite his obvious technical ability and leadership attributes. A reported fee of around £21 million would likely assuage these doubts.

A bolder choice for this position would be Roméo Lavia; the prodigiously talented 19-year-old who performed excellently in a dysfunctional Southampton team. It may prove a step too far for him to adopt Casemiro’s role however.

United appear to be transitioning to a single pivot midfield system, with Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes deployed as attack-minded central midfielders ahead of Casemiro. Lavia played the majority of last season in a classic 4-4-2 set-up and Ten Hag may be reticent to rely on him in this (figuratively and literally) pivotal role.

Furthermore, Lavia is at a crucial point of development; joining a team with the purpose of providing cover may not be the wisest choice.

A reported price of £50 million makes the deal a far trickier one as well, with multiple Premier League clubs said to be interested in the Belgian. The ascension of Kobbie Mainoo also gives pause to the prospect of another young midfielder.

Yet his skillset remains extremely alluring. As does his versatility.

Lavia’s combination of athleticism and technique mean he could be effectively deployed in the number six role, as well as the number eight. Scott McTominay has often been asked to perform this crossover with poor results, as he lacks the ability to effectively transition with the ball from deep. Lavia would not suffer the same issue.

The Conclusion

While strong arguments can be made for either Amrabat or Lavia, the strongest argument remains the importance of a new defensive midfielder, whoever they may be. With United set to increase their transfer budget through sales, focus must be geared towards this position, ahead of options in defence.

At present, the team’s performances can be sustained with Wan-Bissaka at right-back or Maguire at centre-half; it cannot survive with Casemiro on the sidelines.

