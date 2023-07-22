Paris Saint-Germain’s bitter row with Kylian Mbappe throws Man United’s striker hunt into chaos



Manchester United could have a massive problem on their hands if a report from Italy suggesting that Paris Saint-Germain are now set to fully focus on signing Rasmus Hojlund is to be believed.

In recent weeks, Hojlund has emerged as Erik ten Hag’s top target to reinforce the striker position.

Finishing chances was a huge issue for United last time and at times, the lack of cutting edge in front of goal cost the team dearly.

Against Lyon in Edinburgh on Wednesday, this same glaring difficulty was on full display going by the number of clear-cut opportunities sent begging in the early stages of the game.

Ten Hag himself was quick to point this out, further highlighting why a reliable goalscorer is on the agenda this summer.

The reliable Alfredo Pedulla reported that contacts between United and Atalanta are expected to continue this weekend in an effort to reach an agreement over a final fee for Hojlund.

As per Pedulla, negotiations for Hojlund will not be as long and protracted as the Andre Onana one – both parties are keen to find a resolution quickly.

For the Red Devils, the Dane remains the “obsession.”

The Italian journalist also notes the interest of PSG. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person mentioned that the Parisians are “ready to sanction” a formal pursuit of the 20-year-old.

The Ligue 1 giants like United, are in talks with Atalanta, but the English club are frontrunners as they have already settled on personal terms with the player.

PSG’s admiration for Hojlund is further relayed by Gazzetta dello Sport, who state that he is their main alternative to come in for Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is currently embroiled in a bitter row with his employers who want to sell him in the next few weeks following his public declaration that he will not extend his contract beyond the upcoming campaign.

PSG are intent on not losing the Frenchman for free and have even excluded him from their pre-season tour as a statement of their transfer stance. The situation has been described as “intolerable.”

In view of this, they are also looking at Dusan Vlahovic alongside Hojlund.

As things stand, the United target is more preferred to Vlahovic, who is worried that a potential switch to the Parc des Princes could fall through.

Vlahovic’s representatives were apparently spotted in Paris ahead of meeting with PSG chiefs to to discuss a switch from Juventus.

The Serie A outfit are yet to receive a proposal from France regarding their talisman although they remain keen to sell so as to relieve some of the financial pressure they’re under.

Vlahovic is of course someone who has previously been said to be on United’s radar.

If PSG’s attempts to sign Hojlund prove successful,it may push the Old Trafford outfit towards moving for Vlahovic.

Such an outcome is not far from the realms of reality.

La Dea are hopeful that PSG’s concrete interest will spark a bidding war with United – this will only see Hojlund’s price go up.

Luis Enrique’s side could have a wildcard that might enable them to steal a march on the 20-time English champions in the form of Hugo Ekitike.

Ekitike is wanted by Atalanta as Hojlund’s direct replacement and could potentially be used as a makeweight in any deal.

Romano gave an update on this ongoing fiasco.

He said, “Man United plan remains the same. Bid for Rasmus Højlund soon to avoid PSG hijack, as revealed yesterday.”

“PSG are speaking to player’s camp — Man United agreed terms with Højlund and speaking to Atalanta.”

The onus is now on United to move with speed and ensure they are not gazumped by PSG who are clearly hot on the player’s trail.

