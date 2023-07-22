Sofyan Amrabat update: Man United and Fiorentina hoping for resolution before Monday



Manchester United and Fiorentina are hoping to have found a solution for the immediate future of Sofyan Amrabat before Monday, according to a report from Italy.

Amrabat is a player being considered by Erik ten Hag to reinforce the midfield even after the signing of Mason Mount.

Bringing the 26-year-old to Old Trafford is largely dependent on player sales.

A report covered by The Peoples Person divulged that the Moroccan has been identified as the ideal replacement for Fred, who is inching closer to leaving United.

Amrabat has apparently been told that he is no longer part of the project at Fiorentina and is free to leave if a suitable offer arrives.

The Serie A giants value him at a fee in the region of €30m.

He is keen to join United and challenge himself at a big club.

Gazzetta dello Sport has provided an update on United’s pursuit of Amrabat.

According to the Italian publication, amidst a sea of interested parties in the midfielder from Spain, it’s the Red Devils that are most determined to secure his services.

As per the Italian publication, Fiorentina could even be convinced to accept €25 million for the player (£21m).

“The hope of all the parties involved remains that of resolving the issue before Monday, the day scheduled for the midfielder’s return to Florence,” Gazzetta claims.

Already, la Viola have brought in Amrabat’s possible replacement – Juventus’s Arthur Melo.

On Thursday, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Brazilian is set to move to the Artemio Franchi Stadium for a €3m – €4m loan fee.

There’s an option to make the deal permanent.

Arthur Melo to Fiorentina, here we go! Deal in place on loan for €3/4m plus €20m buy option clause inclueded, not mandatory 🟣🇧🇷 Understand former Barça and Liverpool midfielder will undergo medical tests on Friday. pic.twitter.com/sxdECOhw41 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2023

Arthur’s signing could finally pave the way for Amrabat to join United.

