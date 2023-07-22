Aaron Wan-Bissaka impresses going forward against Arsenal while Luke Shaw guaranteed to start



Manchester United made it three wins from three in pre-season as they beat fierce rivals Arsenal 2-0 in New Jersey on Saturday.

This time both goals came in the first-half with skipper Bruno Fernandes opening the scoring with Jadon Sancho scoring the second.

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who played the whole 90 minutes, kept a clean sheet and the Red Devils are yet to concede in pre-season.

Full-back decision forced upon ETH

Erik ten Hag tried to give as many players chances but two positions where the manager might already have made his decision due to external reasons is at full-back.

With Tyrell Malacia injured and unable to take part in pre-season, it is almost a certainty that Luke Shaw will start on the left side of the defence.

The England international played his first game of pre-season but was assured right from the word go. His long passing was a hallmark of his performance while he never shied away from a physical battle.

Shaw, who signed a new deal last season, will be required to up his game with Ten Hag expecting a lot from the 28-year-old.

On the right, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has now played three games on the trot with Diogo Dalot playing only 45 minutes against the Gunners. He is much ahead in terms of match readiness.

AWB superb at right-back

It was clear to see that the Portuguese was a bit rusty and his passing was awry and Wan-Bissaka has the chance to start the Premier League season and try and hold on to his starting berth.

Ten Hag’s coaching seems to be rubbing off on the 25-year-old as he frequently ventured forward to support the attack.

He found himself in dangerous areas and the manager will want more in terms of attacking output from the former Crystal Palace star, who has already shown he is the perfect defender for the big occasion.

Both players have looked dead and buried during their United tenure only to turn it around magnificently and hopefully, they can keep at it once the real action begins.