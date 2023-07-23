Amad Diallo “feared the worst” as he provides update on injury

It is a difficult task to find a negative from Manchester United’s comfortable victory over Arsenal last night in New York.

Ten Hag’s men beat their Premier League rivals in normal time and on penalties; a rare double win which defies logic and could only take place on American soil.

The most concerning moment was the fate of Amad Diallo, forced off after 13 minutes in the second half with what appeared a significant ankle injury.

These concerns only magnified, however, as the Ivorian emerged from the medical room on crutches with significant strapping. He would be then transported to the United dressing room on a buggy. The signs were ominous.

A long-term injury would have come at the worst time for Amad.

Ten Hag has reportedly been keen to take a “closer look” at the talented winger this summer, who performed impressively on loan at Sunderland last season.

He was nominated as the Championship’s Young Player of the Year and won Sunderland’s own version of the award, scoring fourteen goals and providing three assists in the process.

Sunderland would ultimately fall short of their ambition of Premier League qualification, losing to Luton Town in heart-breaking fashion in the playoffs. The experience will prove formative for Amad however, who embraced life at the Stadium of Light, with the fanbase embracing him back.

Amad’s performances for Sunderland demonstrated the full range of talents which caused United to pursue his services at such a tender age. Ten Hag will undoubtedly have been putting these attributes under the microscope during pre-season, with the summer camp reportedly holding “significant sway” in Amad’s future next season.

Which is why a significant injury would have proved disastrous.

Thankfully, Amad took to social media this evening to provide a positive update on the situation.

Via Instagram, the winger assured fans his ankle injury was “nothing serious”, despite his own personal concerns matching theirs. Describing how he “feared the worst” it is evident Amad is acutely aware of the importance this summer holds for him.

Thankfully there appears no reason to be concerned, much to the relief of the player, his manager and his fanbase.

