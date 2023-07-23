Amad leaves Arsenal game on crutches in worrying injury development for Manchester United



Manchester United beat Arsenal 2-0 in their best pre-season performance so far and there were a lot of positives to take from it.

However, a worrying development will be the status of Amad, who left the stadium on crutches after an apparently serious injury sustained in the game.

Amad was subbed on at half-time but after just 10 minutes, with nobody around him, he collapsed in a heap.

Unable to walk, he was helped to the back by the physios. He emerged later on crutches with his ankles heavily strapped.

It looked like he suffered from a twisted ankle since the injury was non-contact as there was nobody around him when he went down.

Depending upon the severity of the twist, the recovery time can be anything from around 3-4 weeks to two months, if there is ligament damage,

It is a huge blow to Amad, who was in the most important pre-season of his career.

After bossing the Championship with Sunderland, fans were excited to see what he could do in the United jersey and he had shone so far in the pre-season.

The stage could have been set for him to become an established member of the first-team squad. However, now, he looks likely to return only once the competitive action begins.

In the meantime, the potential arrival of a striker will further clog up the attacking competition.

In his absence, Facundo Pellistri was subbed on who showed some good touches before blasting a late chance over the bar.

United would hope that Amad recovers as quickly as possible so that a decision can be taken on his future as an injured player can’t clear the medical for a potential loan move either.

