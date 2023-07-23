Avram Glazer refuses to comment on takeover at Manchester United’s pre-season win against Arsenal

Manchester United got their pre-season Tour of the United States off to an impressive start last night, beating a strong Arsenal side by two goals to nil.

Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho both struck in the first half at the MetLife Stadium to continue United’s 100% record in pre-season so, far.

However, despite the good news on the pitch, the growing frustration surrounding the sale of the club continues to cast a cloud off it.

Avram Glazer was in attendance last night and was questioned on the takeover by The Atletic’s Laurie Whitwell.

Whitwell received no response from Avram when quizzed on the reported split between the Glazer family on whether they finally call time on their turbulent reign at Old Trafford, or not.

Avram Glazer at the MetLife Stadium. I managed to catch up with him + asked about the takeover. He said: “I’m just here to enjoy the game.” Declined to answer follow-up question on a reported split among siblings on sale.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/XSRbVB8NwM — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) July 22, 2023

“I’m just here to enjoy the game,” said Avram before declining to answer any follow-up questions regarding the takeover.

After putting the club up for sale in November of last year, the Glazer family are yet to accept one of the formal offers that have been submitted.

Three official rounds of bids have taken place in the last 8 months with soft and hard deadlines coming and going.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s consortium remain the most likely interested parties to gain control at Old Trafford, should the Glazer’s finally accept one of the highly lucrative offers on the table.

The latest reports coming from camp Glazer is that the most influential siblings, Joel and Avram would like to stay in charge, whilst the other siblings are ready to cash in and walk away.

The saga is showing no sign of reaching a conclusion any time soon with the silence on the subject in the last few weeks speaking volumes.

Should the Glazer’s fail to agree to the sale in the coming weeks, they will be facing a huge backlash from fans who have protested against their ownership model since they gained control of the club in 2005.